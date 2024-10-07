ETV Bharat / state

Toll In Meghalaya Flood Rises To 17 After Bodies Of Two Children Found In North Garo Hills

According to officials, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma is set to visit the flood-affected areas of Garo Hills on Tuesday and review the situation.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Shillong: Bodies of two children were found in a septic tank pit in the North Garo Hills district on Monday, taking the toll due to the flood in Meghalaya to 17, officials said.

The victims, identified as Silarin Marak (8) and Tangme R Marak (3), had accidentally fallen into the pit behind their home amid the flood. The incident happened in Bate Apal-Bangsi Apal village on October 5, they said.

So far, three people have died in East Garo Hills, five in West Garo Hills, seven in South Garo Hills and two in North Garo Hills district, they added.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will be visiting the flood-affected areas of Garo Hills on Tuesday, and review the situation, officials said. He will visit Dalu, Atisia Songmong and other neighbouring areas affected by the flash floods and meet families of the victims, they said.

During the trip, Sangma will hold a review meeting with senior officers of the West and South Garo Hills districts, which are the worst affected, according to an official at the Chief Minister's Secretariat. "The CM will take stock of the overall damage to life and property during the review meeting," he said.

