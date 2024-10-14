Toll Exemption For Light Motor Vehicles Entering Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Monday announced a toll exemption for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai. This will be effective from Monday midnight.

The decision that comes ahead of the Assembly polls, was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in Mumbai today. Deputy CMs Devender Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as well as other Cabinet ministers were present at the meeting.

The exemption will bring a huge relief to a large number of commuters who enter Mumbai through the five toll booths every day. However, the heavy vehicles, including tempos, trucks and buses, have been kept out of the purview of the exemption and will have to pay the usual toll fees.

Toll exemption will be implemented at all five toll booths in Mumbai from midnight and will be beneficial to several commuters who pass through these entry points of Mumbai daily.

The toll waiver has been a long-standing demand and many protests have been held over it.

Political observers have termed the decision a significant step prior to the polls. However, it is not known whether the decision will have a positive impact for the government in the upcoming polls or only end up putting additional burden on the state exchequer, they said.