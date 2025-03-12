Newly-Opened Toll Booth Vandalised At Tamil Nadu's Lakshmipuram; DMK Activists Support Protesters

Dindigul: Chaos erupted near Vathalakundu on March 12 as farmers and local residents staged a massive protest, eventually attacking and damaging a newly opened toll booth on the Dindigul-Kumuli National Highway.

The toll booth, set up in Lakshmipuram, was part of a long-anticipated project to upgrade the highway into a four-lane road. Despite the promise of a completed four-lane highway, only two lanes were finished. Nonetheless, authorities pushed forward, announcing the toll booth’s opening at 10 AM. This move was met with widespread opposition from local farmers and residents, who argued that charging tolls on an incomplete road was unjust.

Newly-inaugurated toll booth vandalised in Tamil Nadu. (ETV Bharat)

Ignoring their protests, officials hastily opened the toll booth earlier than scheduled at 8 AM. Seven toll collection counters were installed along with employee rooms and computer systems. This sudden opening infuriated the local population, who gathered in large numbers and began vandalizing the toll booth, smashing counters and equipment.

The protest quickly escalated as more people, including women and farmers, joined the blockade. Tension heightened further when members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party arrived at the scene to support the demonstrators.

Police were soon deployed to control the situation and are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved in the destruction. The atmosphere remains tense in the area.

Newly-inaugurated toll booth vandalised in Tamil Nadu. (ETV Bharat)

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. A toll booth at the same location was similarly demolished by the public a few years ago, leading to a prolonged period without toll collection on the Dindigul-Vathalakundu stretch. The hasty reopening of the booth today reignited public anger, resulting in yet another episode of vandalism.

The protest underscores the growing frustration among local residents over unfinished infrastructure projects and perceived government neglect. Authorities now face mounting pressure to address the grievances of the community before tensions escalate further.