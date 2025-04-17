ETV Bharat / state

Rudraprayag District Administration To Issue Tokens For Pilgrims During Kedarnath Dham Yatra

Tokens will be issued to the pilgrims for darshans in Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. The Chardham Yatra will begin on May 30.

File photo of Kedarnath Dham (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 7:20 PM IST

Rudraprayag: The Rudraprayag district administration on Thursday announced that tokens will be issued for pilgrims in Kedarnath Dham. The Chardham Yatra will begin with the opening of the doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham on May 30. After this, the doors of Kedarnath will open on May 2 and Badrinath Dham on May 4.

The preparations for the Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra are in their final stages. Keeping in mind the convenience of the pilgrims, the district administration has made a token system in Kedarnath Dham, so that the devotees do not have to stand in line for a long time.

Pilgrims will be able to have 'darshan' only according to the number given in the token. With the implementation of the token system, the time of the pilgrims will also be saved, and there will not be an excessive crowd of devotees in the temple premises.

The Tourism Department has made an action plan for the pilgrims reaching Kedarnath Dham. A token counter will be made near the MI helipad located in Kedarnath, and tokens will be given to the pilgrims from there. The pilgrims will have 'darshan' as per the time given in the token.

District Tourism Officer, Rahul Choubey said, "This time also, devotees will be allowed to have 'darshan' in Kedarnath Dham under the token system. Pilgrims will be sent for 'darshan' as per the time given in the token. With the token system, there will be no long queue of pilgrims in the temple premises, and more pilgrims will be able to have 'darshan' in less time.”

