ETV Bharat / state

Toddy Adulteration Death Toll Climbs To 7, Alprazolam Found In Samples, 4 Held But 1 Absconding

Hyderabad: The death toll in the adulterated toddy case has risen to seven with people hospitalised increasing to 51.

Among those hospitalised, 36 are being treated at NIMS Hospital, 11 at Gandhi Hospital and four in private hospitals.

The excise department, heading the investigation has so far arrested four persons in connection with the supply and sale of the adulterated toddy but one person is still absconding. The excise department has suspended the licences of these toddy outlets.

Those arrested include two shop managers, Koona Ravi Teja Goud (29) and Koona Sai Teja Goud (31) and two vendors, Chettukindi Nagesh Goud (51) and Batti Srinivas Goud (39), an excise official said. Teegala Ravinder, a staff at the Sardar Patel Nagar toddy shop, is currently absconding, he added.