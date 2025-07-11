ETV Bharat / state

Toddy Adulteration Death Toll Climbs To 7, Alprazolam Found In Samples, 4 Held But 1 Absconding

Samples collected from three outlets in Narayanguda were sent for testing and traces of Alprazolam have been found.

Toddy Adulteration Death Toll Climbs To 7, Alprazolam Found in Samples, 4 Held But 1 Absconding
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 2:32 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The death toll in the adulterated toddy case has risen to seven with people hospitalised increasing to 51.

Among those hospitalised, 36 are being treated at NIMS Hospital, 11 at Gandhi Hospital and four in private hospitals.

The excise department, heading the investigation has so far arrested four persons in connection with the supply and sale of the adulterated toddy but one person is still absconding. The excise department has suspended the licences of these toddy outlets.

Those arrested include two shop managers, Koona Ravi Teja Goud (29) and Koona Sai Teja Goud (31) and two vendors, Chettukindi Nagesh Goud (51) and Batti Srinivas Goud (39), an excise official said. Teegala Ravinder, a staff at the Sardar Patel Nagar toddy shop, is currently absconding, he added.

Officials from the Balanagar Excise Office collected toddy samples from shops in Hydernagar, HMT Colony, Sardar Patel Nagar, and Bhagyanagar following reports of gross irregularities. Laboratory tests conducted at three shops in Narayanguda confirmed the presence of Alprazolam, a sedative used for treating anxiety and panic disorders.

Authorities have urged people to avoid consuming toddy from unauthorised outlets. Investigations are underway and strict action will be taken against those responsible for mixing psychotropic substances in consumable items, an excise official said.

Telangana health minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha visited the NIMS Hospital on Thursday and enquired about the health condition of the affected people and assured that the government will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. Speaking to the media, he said the patients are in stable condition and may be discharged soon.

Taking cognisance, Telangana Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the excise department by August 20. The commission has written to the principal secretary, revenue (prohibition and excise) to submit a detailed report in connection with the incident.

Read more

  1. Toddy Tragedy In Hyderabad: 5 Killed, 31 Hospitalised, Probe On
  2. Teetotaller toddy tapper happy with state govt award

Hyderabad: The death toll in the adulterated toddy case has risen to seven with people hospitalised increasing to 51.

Among those hospitalised, 36 are being treated at NIMS Hospital, 11 at Gandhi Hospital and four in private hospitals.

The excise department, heading the investigation has so far arrested four persons in connection with the supply and sale of the adulterated toddy but one person is still absconding. The excise department has suspended the licences of these toddy outlets.

Those arrested include two shop managers, Koona Ravi Teja Goud (29) and Koona Sai Teja Goud (31) and two vendors, Chettukindi Nagesh Goud (51) and Batti Srinivas Goud (39), an excise official said. Teegala Ravinder, a staff at the Sardar Patel Nagar toddy shop, is currently absconding, he added.

Officials from the Balanagar Excise Office collected toddy samples from shops in Hydernagar, HMT Colony, Sardar Patel Nagar, and Bhagyanagar following reports of gross irregularities. Laboratory tests conducted at three shops in Narayanguda confirmed the presence of Alprazolam, a sedative used for treating anxiety and panic disorders.

Authorities have urged people to avoid consuming toddy from unauthorised outlets. Investigations are underway and strict action will be taken against those responsible for mixing psychotropic substances in consumable items, an excise official said.

Telangana health minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha visited the NIMS Hospital on Thursday and enquired about the health condition of the affected people and assured that the government will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. Speaking to the media, he said the patients are in stable condition and may be discharged soon.

Taking cognisance, Telangana Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the excise department by August 20. The commission has written to the principal secretary, revenue (prohibition and excise) to submit a detailed report in connection with the incident.

Read more

  1. Toddy Tragedy In Hyderabad: 5 Killed, 31 Hospitalised, Probe On
  2. Teetotaller toddy tapper happy with state govt award

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TODDY ADULTERATION DEATH TOLLTODDYALPRAZOLAM FOUNDTODDY ADULTERATION IN HYDERABAD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.