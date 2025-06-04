Toddler Tragically Burned To Death In Haridwar Hut Fire

Haridwar: A child was burnt to death while another is in critical condition when their hut in Gauri Shankar parking area near the Chandi Ghat bridge of the city caught on fire on Wednesday night, said the police. Forensic experts who examined the scene assumed the candle lit by the family for lighting purposes was the perpetrator causing this horrific scene, they also said.

Sonu Sahu was a resident of Paliganj under the Dulhan Bazar police station area in Patna and was living temporarily in this hut with his family. According to the family, the two sons, Krishna (3) and Munna (4), were put to sleep inside the hut while Sonu, his wife Sunita (30), and two daughters Nandita (9) and Muskan (6) slept outside. The family said they lit a candle inside the hut to illuminate the place. By the time they realised what had happened, the fire had seriously burned the children sleeping inside.

The locals nearby informed the police, who rushed to the spot. Police station in-charge Nitesh Sharma reached the scene swiftly with the force. The fire brigade completely extinguished the fire upon arrival.

Krishna was pronounced dead, and Munna was found fighting for his life, the police said. Munna was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where initial first aid was applied. He was then referred to the higher centre of AIIMS Rishikesh. Munna was burned about 30% and is in critical condition according to the doctors.

Superintendent of Police Shishupal Singh reached the scene after receiving information and assured all possible help to the distressed family. The police assured that the case would be investigated from all possible angles.