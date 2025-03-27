Toddler Murdered In Navi Mumbai, Body Found In Suitcase; Neighbour Arrested

Navi Mumbai: A shocking case has emerged from Devicha Pada in the Taloja area, Navi Mumbai, where a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was murdered, and her body was found hidden in a suitcase in a house. Based on a complaint, the police launched a probe into the murder case and solved it

Investigations revealed that the girl was murdered by her neighbour. The child, belonging to a family in Devicha Pada, had gone out to play on Tuesday after 12:30 pm, but suddenly went missing. Her family immediately filed a missing person complaint at the Taloja police station.

On Thursday, a foul smell from the attic above the bathroom in the house of the accused led to an inspection, where the little girl’s body was found inside a suitcase. The discovery left her parents in shock. The police, along with a Crime Investigation Department team, launched a probe. Navi Mumbai Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner Amit Kale also visited the crime scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 2, Prashant Mohite, revealed details of the horrific crime. According to him, the child’s family had an ongoing dispute with their neighbour, who was also addicted to mobile gaming and had lost Rs 42,000. The accused had initially planned to kidnap the child and demand ransom from her father. However, he ended up strangling her.

With police frequently visiting the house after the missing complaint, the accused was unable to dispose of the body and instead stuffed it inside a suitcase in the attic.

