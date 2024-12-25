Toddler Girl Trampled To Death By Stray Bull During Sleep At Railway Station In Rajasthan

Sirohi: In a horrifying incident, a one-year-old girl lost her life after being trampled by a stray bull at the Abu Road railway station here in Rajasthan late Tuesday night, officials said.

The child, who was sleeping with her family near the reservation office, succumbed to her injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.

Official Action

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shankar Lal Meena confirmed the incident, noting: “The child died after the bull stepped on her.” He assured that directives have been issued to railway authorities and police to prevent stray animals from entering the station premises.

“Additionally, barricades will be set up near the reservation office, where many passengers rest at night, to ensure their safety,” he added.

Wailing Father’s Ordeal

The victim’s father, Gulabram, recounted the tragic events, saying; he and his four children were en route to Mundara and had stopped at Abu Road station for the night after their train journey. They were planning to continue their trip in the morning.

The child, according to her father, was sleeping alongside her parents in a hall outside the reservation office when the bull entered and trampled her. Her cries woke her parents and nearby taxi drivers, who managed to chase the bull away. “We quickly shifted the child to the hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival,” Gulabram said.

Meanwhile, the taxi drivers, in a compassionate gesture, collected funds to assist the grieving family, enabling them to transport the child’s body to their hometown in the Pali district.

The heart-breaking incident has left the grieving parents and the local residents questioning the safety of the railway premises.