Toddler Drowned To Death After Garbage Van Collides With E-Rickshaw In UP's Aligarh

Aligarh: A tragic accident occurred Thursday evening in Aligarh's Banna Devi neighbourhood when a Municipal Corporation garbage van collided with an e-rickshaw near Alampur Gadhiya. The crash's impact caused a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler to be thrown into a nearby drain. The young girl, who was returning from a shopping trip with her family in the e-rickshaw, did not survive the incident.

The impact was so severe that Pragya, who was sitting on her mother's lap, was thrown out of the e-rickshaw and fell into a nearby drain. Unfortunately, she drowned in the water and died on the spot. Three other family members, including her parents and aunt, were injured in the accident.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents, who blocked the road demanding justice for the family. The police intervened, pacifying the protesters and clearing the traffic jam. Pankaj Mishra, in charge of Banna Devi police station, confirmed that a case has been registered and that the municipal corporation vehicle has been seized. However, the driver remains at large, and a search operation is underway to apprehend him.

Pragya was the youngest of three siblings, and her family is devastated by the loss. The authorities have assured swift action against the guilty driver.