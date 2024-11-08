ETV Bharat / state

Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pit In Thane; Two Booked

A toddler died after falling into pit in Kalyan, Thane district. The child's father filed complaint, leading police to charge the two plot owners.

Thane: A toddler died after falling into a pit dug up on a plot in Kalyan town of Thane district, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint filed by the child's father, police have registered a criminal offence against two persons who own the plot located in the Kalyan Phata area, an official of the Shil Daighar police station said.

The toddler, who was just one month away from his third birthday, fell into the pit on November 4 and suffered injuries. He died the following day in hospital during treatment, he said. The child's father, who resides in a building near the accident site, had earlier told the plot's owners, Ravi Rasal and Abhimanyu Bhoir, to fill up the pit, but they did not act on his advice, said the official.

Police have registered the FIR against the duo under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) read with 3(5) (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), he added.

TAGGED:

BHARATIYA NYAYA SANHITA THANE DISTRICT TODDLER DIED

