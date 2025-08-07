Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Car Driven By Minor In Madhya Pradesh

The toddler was playing outside his house with his grandmother and accidentally ran into the road when he was struck by the car.

Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Car Driven by Minor in Madhya Pradesh
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ratlam: A minor, who was driving a car, ran over a one-and-a-half-year-old child, killing him on the spot at Alkapuri area of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The toddler, identified as Hrithik Tiwari, was playing outside his house with his grandmother and accidentally ran into the road when he was struck by the car.

Fearing the worst, the grandmother made a futile attempt to stop the car. Sensing trouble, the minor, who was driving the car, fled the scene. During the time, the child also came under the car’s wheel.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced, showed the child meeting a tragic end. The child, who was playing outside his house just before the accident, was in his grandmother’s lap, but somehow the child freed himself, ran into the street and was struck by the passing car.

The police have registered a case against the minor and his father. Industrial police station SP Amit Kumar confirmed the registration of the case and added that a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

The tragic death brought misery to the Tiwari family, which had been blessed with twins just one and a half years ago. Rising cases of rash driving by children aged 12-16 became a menace in the area for some time, locals said.

Psychiatrist Dr. Nirmal Jain stressed that parents should ensure vehicles are not handed over to minors to avoid such incidents.

"In such a situation, the role of parents is important. Vehicles should not be handed over to children against the rules. It's the duty of parents to keep a check on their Children, who can be prevented from rash driving by them," he said.

Ratlam: A minor, who was driving a car, ran over a one-and-a-half-year-old child, killing him on the spot at Alkapuri area of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The toddler, identified as Hrithik Tiwari, was playing outside his house with his grandmother and accidentally ran into the road when he was struck by the car.

Fearing the worst, the grandmother made a futile attempt to stop the car. Sensing trouble, the minor, who was driving the car, fled the scene. During the time, the child also came under the car’s wheel.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced, showed the child meeting a tragic end. The child, who was playing outside his house just before the accident, was in his grandmother’s lap, but somehow the child freed himself, ran into the street and was struck by the passing car.

The police have registered a case against the minor and his father. Industrial police station SP Amit Kumar confirmed the registration of the case and added that a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

The tragic death brought misery to the Tiwari family, which had been blessed with twins just one and a half years ago. Rising cases of rash driving by children aged 12-16 became a menace in the area for some time, locals said.

Psychiatrist Dr. Nirmal Jain stressed that parents should ensure vehicles are not handed over to minors to avoid such incidents.

"In such a situation, the role of parents is important. Vehicles should not be handed over to children against the rules. It's the duty of parents to keep a check on their Children, who can be prevented from rash driving by them," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MINOR CRUSHES RATLAM CHILDMADHYA PRADESH RASH DRIVING DEATHTODDLER RUN OVER BY MINORS CAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.