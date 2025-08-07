ETV Bharat / state

Toddler Dies After Being Hit by Car Driven By Minor In Madhya Pradesh

Ratlam: A minor, who was driving a car, ran over a one-and-a-half-year-old child, killing him on the spot at Alkapuri area of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The toddler, identified as Hrithik Tiwari, was playing outside his house with his grandmother and accidentally ran into the road when he was struck by the car.

Fearing the worst, the grandmother made a futile attempt to stop the car. Sensing trouble, the minor, who was driving the car, fled the scene. During the time, the child also came under the car’s wheel.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which has surfaced, showed the child meeting a tragic end. The child, who was playing outside his house just before the accident, was in his grandmother’s lap, but somehow the child freed himself, ran into the street and was struck by the passing car.

The police have registered a case against the minor and his father. Industrial police station SP Amit Kumar confirmed the registration of the case and added that a hunt is on to arrest the accused.