Toddler Among Three Killed By Elephants In Chhattisgarh

Forest Department officials said that a female elephant and her calf carried out the twin attacks at Gosaidih and Mohanpur villages on Tuesday night.

Representational picture
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST

Raigarh: Three people, including a three-year-old child, were killed by an elephant and a calf in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, officials said on Wednesday.

Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay told the media that a female elephant and her calf destroyed some houses in Gosaidih village of Anglikala area on Tuesday night during which three-year-old Satyam Rawat was trampled by the elephants leading to his death.

Later, the same elephants reached Mohanpur village where they attacked Santara Bai Rathia, 46, and Purushottam Khadiya, 48, killing both of them on the spot. The twin villages are located in the Lalunga forest area of Dharamjaigarh forest division according to the Divisional Forest Officer, Raigarh.

Upadhyay said that the forest department employees immediately reached the spot after getting the information. The bodies were recovered and compensation of Rs 25,000 has been provided to the families of the deceased, he said.

After the twin elephant attacks, the forest department has started alerting people. The department team is keeping a close watch on the movement of elephants while locals have been advised against venturing out into the nearby forest area especially during morning and evening hours.

Human-elephant conflict is a matter of concern in Chhattisgarh. In the northern region of the state, incidents of conflict between elephants and humans have increased in the last 10 years. According to the Chhattisgarh Forest Department, more than 320 people have been killed in elephant attacks in the last five years in Chhattisgarh. The attacks have been specifically on the rise in Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur and Balrampur areas.

