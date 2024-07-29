ETV Bharat / state

To Uphold Religious Sentiment, Kolkata's Iconic Jewish Eatery Takes Off Chicken Items From Menu

Kolkata: The 122-year-old Nahoum bakery, a cherished part of the city's confectionery heritage, has decided to remove chicken items from its menu citing challenges in sourcing the poultry meat that meets specific Jewish religious standards for slaughter.

Iconic Nahoum, inseparable from Kolkata's historic New Market, ceased preparing their beloved fluffy chicken patty, a longtime favourite. The decision stemmed from the difficulty in obtaining Kosher chicken, which is slaughtered in a prescribed manner not readily available in a city where most vendors use a different method.

Nahoum spokesperson Jagadish Chandra Haldar told PTI on Monday that the directive came from Israel-based the fourth generation owner Adam Nahoum. "Due to the unavailability of Kosher chicken, we have discontinued selling chicken items," he said. This decision was communicated in January and has been gradually implemented, including closing the bakery on Saturdays in adherence to Jewish traditions, he added.