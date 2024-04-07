To Monetise Wife's YouTube Channel, Odisha Teacher Uploads Questions Before Exam; Couple Arrested

Bhubaneswar: A 49-year-old school teacher and his wife were arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly sharing question papers of classes 1 to 8 on the latter's YouTube channel in order to gain subscribers and monetise the videos, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Jagannath Kar, is an assistant teacher of Gopinath Jew Nodal Upper Primary School in Odisha's Jajpur district and his wife has been identified as Rutupurna Pati. The accused used to give the question papers to his wife, who would upload them on her YouTube channel.

According to Bhubaneswar DCP, a case was registered at the cyber police station on March 18 after project director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) complained that a question paper was going viral on a YouTube channel before the exam. An investigation was launched immediately.

"It was revealed that one Sameer Sahu, a resident of Ganjam's Rambha area, had uploaded the question paper on a YouTube channel called 'Samir Educational'. Sameer, who was running the channel was arrested after raiding his house on March 30," a senior police official said.

Later, Sameer told that, question papers were also uploaded on another YouTube channel called 'Pro Answer'. "During investigation it was revealed that the channel was opened by Jagannath in his wife's name. To increase YouTube subscribers and monetise the videos, the question papers would be uploaded on the channel. As soon as Jagannath received the question papers from school he would give it to his wife, who would upload those on the channel. The questions would be discussed on YouTube before the exam," the official added.

After raiding their house, police seized a laptop where the leaked papers were stored. Police said, Jagannath would collect the question papers two days before the exam and leak those on his wife's YouTube channel.