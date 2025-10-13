ETV Bharat / state

To Identify Fake Liquor: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Launches 'AP Excise Suraksha' App

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a special mobile application, 'AP Excise Suraksha'. The app aims at preventing the sale and consumption of fake liquor in the state. The app enables consumers and sellers to instantly verify the authenticity of any liquor bottle by scanning its barcode.

Once scanned, the app shows information about the bottle. This includes its health code, brand name, bottle size, batch ID, MRP, manufacturer, date of manufacture, the depot it was transported from, and the store where it should be sold. Users can compare these details with the printed information on the bottle to verify its authenticity.

"If the barcode shows 'Error – Invalid', the bottle can be suspected as fake. Such details are automatically uploaded to our cloud system. Anyone in doubt can call the toll-free number 14405 to file a complaint. The complainant’s name, phone number, and details will be kept confidential, and an investigation will follow," Naidu explained during the launch at his residence in Undavalli.