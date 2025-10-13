To Identify Fake Liquor: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Launches 'AP Excise Suraksha' App
The app will be accessible to liquor buyers from October 13, while sellers can access it from October 16
Published : October 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched a special mobile application, 'AP Excise Suraksha'. The app aims at preventing the sale and consumption of fake liquor in the state. The app enables consumers and sellers to instantly verify the authenticity of any liquor bottle by scanning its barcode.
Once scanned, the app shows information about the bottle. This includes its health code, brand name, bottle size, batch ID, MRP, manufacturer, date of manufacture, the depot it was transported from, and the store where it should be sold. Users can compare these details with the printed information on the bottle to verify its authenticity.
"If the barcode shows 'Error – Invalid', the bottle can be suspected as fake. Such details are automatically uploaded to our cloud system. Anyone in doubt can call the toll-free number 14405 to file a complaint. The complainant’s name, phone number, and details will be kept confidential, and an investigation will follow," Naidu explained during the launch at his residence in Undavalli.
The app will be accessible to liquor buyers starting today, while sellers will have access from October 16. Every liquor shop is required to scan bottles before sale, ensuring that geo-tagged bottles are sold only in their designated areas. "If a bottle is sold outside the permitted area, it will be considered a crime. This system ensures that every liquor bottle is traceable and certified," added Naidu.
The AP Excise Suraksha app is expected to significantly curb the circulation of fake liquor and enhance public safety by enabling real-time verification for both consumers and retailers across the state.
