To Address Safety Concerns, Bihar Govt To Provide Women Employees Rented Accommodation Near Their Offices

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Bihar government decided on Tuesday to provide accommodation to women employees near their workplaces across the state. It would address their safety, security and travel issues. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar approved a policy formulated by the General Administration Department in this regard.

"The Bihar government has taken a very important decision to provide safe residential facilities to women employees near their places of posting. An Expression of Interest (EoI) will be brought in the entire state to seek applications from the house-owners. The sub-divisional officer (SDO) will determine the rent as per the government rules," Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) S. Siddharth said.

Committees consisting of District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, representatives of local self-governing bodies, and building construction department officials will be formed to go through the EoI applications. The SDO will be the member-secretary of such committees in the districts.

The committee members will check the residential premises offered by the house-owners to see whether they are safe for women employees, and are equipped with proper water, toilet and electricity facilities.

"Once approved by the committee, the residences would be allotted to the women employees. The state government will enter into lease agreements with the house-owners and pay the rent. The employees will have to choose between their House Rent Allowance (HRA) or the leased accommodation," Siddharth added.

The new provision would be implemented at divisional and district headquarters at first. The employees posted in blocks or rural areas will have to apply to their office in-charge to their concerned SDOs, who would then start the process required to provide accommodation to them. As per Siddharth, the policy will benefit all state government women officers and employees.

Though the ACS could not readily tell about the exact number of women workers in the government, he pointed out that the education department was the biggest employer of women, with around 50 per cent or 3 lakh of the total 6 lakh teachers being women.

Apart from them, a large number of women were employed in the police, health and other departments, with 35 per cent horizontal reservation given to them in jobs. Their numbers could run into several lakhs.

With mega recruitment drives conducted by the Nitish government in recent years and women from other states also getting jobs here, the issue of accommodation spiralled. Several incidents and complaints about their safety and security came to light. They were also forced to stay away from their workplaces due to such concerns, which in turn led to commuting problems.