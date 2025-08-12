ETV Bharat / state

TN To Launch Door Delivery Of Ration Items To Elderly, Differently Abled

Senior citizens of over 70 years and differently abled ration card holders are the targeted beneficiaries of the scheme.

TN To Launch Door Delivery Of Ration Items To Elderly, Differently Abled
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (File/ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 12, 2025 at 9:42 AM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch a scheme on Tuesday to deliver ration items to the doors of over 21 lakh beneficiaries—senior citizens and the differently abled—the Tamil Nadu government said.

The "Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Scheme" will be launched by Stalin here, wherein ration items including rice and sugar will be delivered to the intended beneficiaries at their doorsteps, an official release said.

Senior citizens of over 70 years and differently abled ration card holders are the targeted beneficiaries of the scheme. Around 20.42 lakh senior citizens and over 1.27 lakh differently abled persons would benefit from the scheme, it said.

As part of the initiative, the ration items will be door-delivered to the beneficiaries every second Saturday and Sunday, and the relevant details have already been received from the Food and Consumer Protection department and shared with the field staff concerned, it said.

The staff will deliver the items to eligible beneficiaries. They would be provided with an electronic weighing machine and e-PoS (point of sale) machine as part of the initiative, it said. "The pro-people move would cost the government a sum of Rs 30.16 crore, and the government aims to ensure the welfare of the marginalised sections of society," the release added.

Read more:

  1. Supreme Court Gives Go-Ahead To 'Ungaludan Stalin' Scheme In Tamil Nadu
  2. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Backs Rahul Gandhi On Vote Theft Allegation

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch a scheme on Tuesday to deliver ration items to the doors of over 21 lakh beneficiaries—senior citizens and the differently abled—the Tamil Nadu government said.

The "Chief Minister's Thayumanavar Scheme" will be launched by Stalin here, wherein ration items including rice and sugar will be delivered to the intended beneficiaries at their doorsteps, an official release said.

Senior citizens of over 70 years and differently abled ration card holders are the targeted beneficiaries of the scheme. Around 20.42 lakh senior citizens and over 1.27 lakh differently abled persons would benefit from the scheme, it said.

As part of the initiative, the ration items will be door-delivered to the beneficiaries every second Saturday and Sunday, and the relevant details have already been received from the Food and Consumer Protection department and shared with the field staff concerned, it said.

The staff will deliver the items to eligible beneficiaries. They would be provided with an electronic weighing machine and e-PoS (point of sale) machine as part of the initiative, it said. "The pro-people move would cost the government a sum of Rs 30.16 crore, and the government aims to ensure the welfare of the marginalised sections of society," the release added.

Read more:

  1. Supreme Court Gives Go-Ahead To 'Ungaludan Stalin' Scheme In Tamil Nadu
  2. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Backs Rahul Gandhi On Vote Theft Allegation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MK STALINTAMIL NADU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Raksha Bandhan Pipalantri Way: Where Trees Are Brothers And Girl Child's Birth Is Celebrated By Planting 111 Saplings

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.