Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Sweet Gesture', Purchases Mysore Pak for 'Brother' DMK Chief Stalin

author img

By ANI

Published : Apr 13, 2024, 6:57 AM IST

Updated : 22 hours ago

Rahul Visits Sweet Shop Amid Campaign Break in TN

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a break from campaigning in Tamil Nadu to purchase the famous South Indian sweet, 'Mysore Pak' for DMK Chief MK Stalin. On Friday, he began his first round of interactions with election rallies in Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a break from his busy campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha election on Friday night to enjoy the popular South Indian sweet known as "Mysore Pak" at a Singanallur restaurant in Tamil Nadu. He then bought some for the state's chief minister, MK Stalin.
The DMK supremo was clearly delighted and taken aback when Gandhi, who was in Coimbatore to speak at a joint rally with Stalin, gave him the box of sweets upon meeting.
Taking to Instagram, Rahul Gandhi shared a video where he was seen purchasing the much-loved South Indian sweet. "Adding a touch of sweetness to the campaign trail in Tamil Nadu, bought some Mysore Pak for my brother Thiru Stalin," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Gandhi addressed Stalin as his "brother," demonstrating the friendly relationship between the two leaders. “Adding a touch of sweetness to the campaign trail in Tamil Nadu - bought some Mysore Pak for my brother Thiru Stalin,” Gandhi captioned the video.

Gandhi did not leave any stone unturned in attacking his rival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "You come here and you say you like dosa, and you go back to Delhi and say one nation, one leader, one language. Why one language? Why not leave space for Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, or Manipuri? Modiji, you might like dosa, and you might like vada, but that is not the issue here. Nobody cares whether you like dosa or vada; we care whether you like the Tamil language, respect Tamil history, and what you are doing for the future of this country and Tamil Nadu," Gandhi said.

Launching a scathing attack on the centre over electoral bonds, Gandhi added that the biggest scam in the world is the electoral bond scam. "What was the system? Let me explain: First, Mr. Modi says he wants to clean up politics. Then he brings a new 'Electoral Bond' scheme, and whoever donates money will be anonymous. After a few years, the SC declared the scheme 'illegal' and asked to furnish details of all the donors. Thousands of crores of rupees went straight to the BJP. We started to look at the names and the dates when the money was given. The company faces a CBI/ED/income-tax probe, and a few days later it pays money to the BJP. A few days after that, the case was closed. In many cases, a contract was given to a businessman, and a few weeks later, the businessman donated money to the BJP. These businessmen were giving a 'cut' to the BJP. This is how the BJP's washing machine works."

In response to Gandhi's gesture, Stalin declared on Saturday that June 4 will see a "sweet victory" from the INDI bloc.

Last Updated :22 hours ago

