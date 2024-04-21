TN Society to Construct 10-storey Dharamshala for Kashi Vishwanath Temple Devotees in Varanasi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

TN Society to Construct 10-storey Dharamshala for Kashi Vishwanath Temple Devotees in Varanasi

Spanning over an area of 65,000 square foot, the 10-storey dharamshala will have 135 rooms, a banquet hall and dormitory facility. It will take around 18 months to complete the constructions.

Varanasi: Amid the high turnout of devotees at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Tamil Nadu-based Sri Kashi Nattukkottai Nagar Satram Managing Society is coming up with a huge dharamshala here.

The bhoomi puja for the construction of the 10-storey dharamshala will be held today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are expected to be present here on the occasion.

Sri Kashi Nattukkottai Nagar Satram Managing Society will build the dharamshala on a 65,000 square foot in Sigra area of Varanasi. It will have 135 rooms along with a dormitory accommodation and banquet hall. The society plans to complete the construction in 18 months.

According to a member of the society, the plot was purchased in 1894 for Rs 5500. Initially, it had planned to cultivate flowers to offer at the temple.

But, the land was encroached upon by a land mafia in 2003 and for 50 years it was under his control. Finally, in 2022 following CM's intervention, the society reclaimed its plot. For the last 210 years, the society has been offering Bhog-Prasad thrice a day at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Established in 1813, Sri Kashi Nattukkottai Nagar Satram Managing Society has built dharamshalas in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Gaya, Nashik, Kolkata, Tarakeswar, Karaikudi, Devipattinam, Palani and Chennai. It is known for its religious and charitable activities, a member of the society said.

