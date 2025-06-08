TN People Will Definitely Overthrow DMK Government - Amit Shah Vows

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed BJP functionaries at a consultation meeting held in the Othakadai area of Madurai on Saturday. Speaking to zonal and district-level administrators of the party, Shah lauded their efforts and acknowledged the leadership on stage. His mention of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai drew loud applause from the audience.

Regretting that he couldn’t speak in Tamil, Shah praised Madurai as a city of great spiritual and historical significance, calling it “a sacred place with a 3,000-year-old legacy.”

Shah urged party workers to actively participate in the upcoming Murugan Devotees’ Conference scheduled in Madurai on June 22. Linking the political shift in Madurai to broader statewide change, he said the event and this meeting would be part of a movement to end the DMK’s rule in Tamil Nadu.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are determined to defeat the DMK,” he said, adding, “Chief Minister Stalin says Amit Shah cannot defeat the DMK. He is right—I won’t defeat them, but the people will.”

Referring to his political experience, Shah said he could sense a strong wave of dissatisfaction among the people, and expressed confidence that the ruling DMK government would be voted out in the 2026 Assembly elections. He reiterated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in partnership with the AIADMK, would form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Corruption and Misgovernance Allegations

Drawing a parallel with the BJP’s rise to power in Delhi after a 27-year gap, Shah said a similar political breakthrough is possible in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal by 2026.

He accused the DMK of large-scale corruption and of misusing central funds meant for welfare schemes. "People are unable to benefit from the welfare programs funded by the Union government due to this mismanagement," he claimed, adding that inflation and poor service delivery had worsened living conditions for the state’s poor.

Shah alleged a scam of ₹35,000 crore in the state-run TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation), describing it as evidence of “a failed and corrupt government.” He challenged Chief Minister Stalin to publicly list how many of the DMK's election promises had been fulfilled, claiming that even ten percent of the manifesto had not been implemented.

Cultural Concerns and Educational Gaps

Shah also criticized the DMK’s stance on the Tamil language in education. “If the party claims to stand for Tamil pride, why hasn’t it introduced higher education, especially engineering, in Tamil?” he asked.

Concluding his address, Shah emphasized unity and preparation among NDA allies ahead of the 2026 elections, calling on all party workers to rally together to bring change in the state.

“We should all be ready to remove the DMK from power together,” he said.