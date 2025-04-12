TN Minister K Ponmudi Apologizes After Backlash Over Controversial Remarks In Viral Video

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister and former DMK Deputy General Secretary K Ponmudi has issued a public apology after a video of his controversial remarks went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation both within and outside his party.

The video, which showed Ponmudi making derogatory comments during a closed-door meeting organized by the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, quickly sparked outrage for its insensitive reference to women. The backlash led Chief Minister MK Stalin, who also heads the DMK, to take swift disciplinary action. On Thursday, Ponmudi was removed from the post of DMK’s Deputy General Secretary. The position was subsequently assigned to senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva.

In a statement released following the controversy, Ponmudi expressed regret for his choice of words. “I sincerely apologize for the inappropriate language I used during the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam meeting. I deeply regret making such a misstep in public life, which spans several decades. I realize that my speech hurt the sentiments of many and put them in a distressing position. I offer my heartfelt and repeated apologies to all those who were offended,” he said.

The incident drew strong criticism from several quarters, including within the DMK itself. Senior party MP from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, publicly condemned the remarks, stating, “Regardless of the context, such indecent language is unacceptable and deserves to be condemned.”

Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP MLA from Coimbatore South, also issued a sharp statement, calling Ponmudi’s remarks “shocking and disgraceful.” She added that his speech, which reportedly drew inappropriate comparisons involving sacred Saivite and Vaishnavite symbols, was “deeply offensive and cannot be repeated in public discourse.” AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and other political figures also voiced their strong opposition, demanding accountability for the Minister’s remarks.

The controversy comes at a time when Tamil Nadu's political landscape is closely watched in the lead-up to the 2026 Assembly elections. Ponmudi’s remarks and the immediate fallout, have underscored the heightened expectations for political leaders to uphold dignity in public discourse.