TN Guv Wades Into Language Row; Stalin Hardens Stand Against Hindi 'Imposition'

Chennai: The language row in Dravidian heartland Tamil Nadu further intensified on Friday with state Governor R N Ravi wading into issue with his pro-NEP comments that drew sharp criticism from the ruling DMK. Chief Minister M K Stalin hardened his stand against alleged Hindi imposition, saying a third language was unnecessary in the state.

Progress lay in innovation and not in linguistic imposition, Stalin, president of the DMK said and asserted it was unnecessary to force the third language in schools.

Governor Ravi, a vocal supporter of the National Education Policy (NEP), slammed Tamil Nadu for its 'rigid' 2-language formula and alleged it had resulted in the southern parts of the state becoming a "neglected backyard," comments that once agains ruffled DMK's feathers. The party slammed him for his "hatred" for TN.

The Governor, who is touring the southern Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts, took to 'X' to inform about an interaction he had with representatives from various fields.

"Interacted with large number of leaders from cross sections of south Tamil Nadu including education, business, health, hospitality, youth startups, women entrepreneurs, MSME sectors. Also students from several institutions. It was encouraging to see their positive energy and enterprise transforming lives for the better despite numerous difficulties and systemic obstacles."

"This region is rich in human and natural resources and yet it feels like a neglected backyard. Despite huge potential for industrialisation, people here feel neglected of opportunities. Problems of substance/drug abuse among youth is serious. There is huge demand for implementation of the NEP 2020. The youth of this region feel hugely deprived of opportunities compared to those from neighboring states due to the rigid two language policy of the State Government. They feel that unfortunately in the name of opposition to Hindi they are not allowed to study even any other South Indian languages. This is indeed unfair. Our youth must have a choice to study language," the official 'X' handle of TN Raj Bhavan quoted Ravi as saying.

Responding, Law Minister S Regupathy asked Ravi to "not impart lessons to Tamils about their language affinity." "Unable to stand the strides made by Tamil Nadu in economy and education, Governor Ravi has been spewing hatred against the state," the senior DMK leader charged in a party statement.

He asked if Ravi can specify in which sector was south Tamil Nadu lagging behind and claimed TN has made "uncomparable" strides in education, medicine and economy, against other Indian states. This was evident from Central government data. "These achievements were possible due to Tamil Nadu's two-language policy. Aren't the Tamils aware of the plans of hegemonic people to impose Hindi through the NEP," he asked.

Hitting out at Ravi for his remark that one must have a choice to study language, Reghupathy said "we are aware what is choice and what is imposition." "Such drama will not work here," he added. Meanwhile, CM Stalin continued his tirade against the Centre over NEP and said, "BJP leaders advocating Hindi insist, 'You must know Hindi to buy tea, pani puri, or use toilets in North India." But in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), forcing any language as a third language in schools was unnecessary.

"Advanced translation technology already removes language barriers instantly. Students should not be burdened with extra languages," the CM said in a social media update. Instead, students should focus on mastering their mother tongue and English while gaining expertise in science and technology. "If needed, they can learn any language later. True progress lies in innovation, not linguistic imposition. #Long Live Tamil #StopHindiImposition," Stalin said.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to his party members, STalin said Tamil Nadu would not allow Hindi and Sanskrit to dominate Tamil. The DMK will always be in the forefront in the struggle to protect the state and also its language, Stalin said and reminded them that the anti-Hindi agitation made the then Governor of Madras Province withdraw the 'imposition' of Hindi in 1939.

"Although we have won the first language battle, the war is still going on. This is not just a language imposition but an invasion intended on Tamil culture with a conspiracy to Sanskritise this land," Stalin said in the letter.

Reacting, BJP state chief K Annamalai said Stalin has not realised that his attempts to divert the 'misgovernance' in the state to a non-existent Hindi imposition has not appealed to anyone in Tamil Nadu except a few 'paint-dabba-carrying folks.' He was referring to pr-Tamil activists who had recently blackened Hindi in namebaords at some railway stations in the state, including Pollachi near Coimbatore.

Posting an old video of senior DMK leader and TN Minister Duraimurugan saying one should be conversant in Hindi and English to speak in the Parliament, Annamalai said in a post on X "Thiru @mkstalin seemed to have missed this speech by his party's general secretary." "It is him pushing Hindi. The NEP advocates for a three-language policy, with any Indian language as the third language....why have two different rules in the state? A private school student is provided the opportunity to learn a third language, why is it deprived to our government school students?" Annamalai asked.