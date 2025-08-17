ETV Bharat / state

TN Guv Doing 'Cheap Politics' Than Opposition: CM Stalin

Dharmapuri: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, accusing him of doing "cheap politics" than the opposition and charged him with spreading canards against the ruling DMK and the party-led government.

Listing out the various pro-people welfare initiatives of his government, he said Tamil Nadu has become a pioneer for the country in such schemes. The Dravidian model government is the one which shows direction to the country. "Some mischief mongers are unable to stand this and are making baseless allegations," he said.

In his address at a government event here to mark the launch of social welfare initiatives, the CM said he was not concerned about what the opposition parties say, since "that is their politics."

"There is someone doing cheaper politics than them, you know who it is. It is Governor R N Ravi, appointed by the Union BJP government. You know what he does from the Raj Bhavan--spread canards against the DMK government, against DMK. He will insult Dravidam, won't approve legislations (bills), will disrespect Tamil Thaai Vazhthu (Tamil anthem) and maligns TN students," the CM said.

He charged Ravi with making unfounded allegations about TN education, law and order and women's safety, and "creating panic". "Tamil Nadu is the top Indian state. We are not saying this, Union BJP government's statistics stand as testament to this. Tamil Nadu is ahead of BJP-ruled states (in social indices). Unable to stand this, he (Ravi) is venting out his frustration in public fora," Stalin charged.