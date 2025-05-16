TN Govt Warns Of Action Against Business Establishments Not Using Tamil

Coimbatore: For the last several years, Tamil activists and political party leaders have been insisting on making Tamil mandatory on signages and boards at public places and shops across the state.

Tamil Nadu Development Department and Labour Welfare Commission has warned that the rule that all shops, businesses and food establishments in Tamil Nadu must have their nameplates in Tamil must be followed in letter and spirit, otherwise strict action will be taken as per the law. The Tamil Nadu government has also ordered use of Tamil language in government orders and circulars. The state government's employees have also been asked to sign in Tamil only.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was in Nilgiris district on a 5-day visit, participated in various events. As part of it, he visited the elephant camp at Theppakad in Mudumalai where he inaugurated welfare projects worth Rs 13 crore.

He also donated 30 Boleros and two all terrain vehicles to the District Forest Department. He then donated sugarcane to two elephants, Bama and Kamakshi. Later, he inaugurated the 'mahout village' a 44 house village built at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore for elephant herders and their caretakers, and handed over the keys to a tribal herder named Mari and planted a banyan tree on the premises.

But the name of the village has stirred a controversy. While the DMK regime, which gives importance to Tamil, has instructed that the names of shops and business establishments should be in Tamil, the fact that the village where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister handed over houses to elephant herders has been named "mahout" (Elephant herder in English) has created a stir among Tamil activists who insisted that the village where the tribal elephant herders reside should be given a beautiful Tamil name.