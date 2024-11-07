ETV Bharat / state

TN Govt To Introduce 25 Bike Ambulances For Inaccessible Areas, Sanctions Rs 1.60 Crore

About Rs 1.60 crore has been sanctioned to the Mission Director, National Health Mission-TN, to execute and operationalise bike ambulances in the state.

TN Govt To Introduce 25 Bike Ambulances For Inaccessible Areas, Sanctions Rs 1.60 Crore
File photo of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 42 seconds ago

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will introduce 25 bike ambulances in hard-to-reach remote, non-motorable hamlets in tribal or hilly areas through the existing EMRI services in 10 districts to improve healthcare access in the state's remote habitations. About Rs 1.60 crore has been sanctioned to the Mission Director, National Health Mission-TN, to execute and operationalise this service, the government order (GO) dated November 6, said.

"The new service will deploy 25 specially equipped bike ambulances as feeder units to the existing '108 (1,353 nos.) ambulance' network. These bikes will bridge last-mile healthcare gaps, provide first-responder emergency services, patient stabilisation, and prompt transport to higher-level care," a release here said on Thursday.

The services to be provided through the new venture include maternal and child health including support for antenatal care, check-ups, etc., emergency medical care, and transfers to healthcare facilities. Each bike ambulance will serve 25 selected remote villages and is equipped with GPS tracking for real-time fleet management and efficient response allocation, the release said.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will introduce 25 bike ambulances in hard-to-reach remote, non-motorable hamlets in tribal or hilly areas through the existing EMRI services in 10 districts to improve healthcare access in the state's remote habitations. About Rs 1.60 crore has been sanctioned to the Mission Director, National Health Mission-TN, to execute and operationalise this service, the government order (GO) dated November 6, said.

"The new service will deploy 25 specially equipped bike ambulances as feeder units to the existing '108 (1,353 nos.) ambulance' network. These bikes will bridge last-mile healthcare gaps, provide first-responder emergency services, patient stabilisation, and prompt transport to higher-level care," a release here said on Thursday.

The services to be provided through the new venture include maternal and child health including support for antenatal care, check-ups, etc., emergency medical care, and transfers to healthcare facilities. Each bike ambulance will serve 25 selected remote villages and is equipped with GPS tracking for real-time fleet management and efficient response allocation, the release said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU GOVERNMENTBIKE AMBULANCESAMBULANCES IN INACCESSIBLE AREASTAMIL NADU GOVERNMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.