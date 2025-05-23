TN Govt Not Allocated Education Funds As It Has Not Signed Agreement On NEP: Centre

Chennai: The Centre has informed the Madras High Court that the Tamil Nadu government has not been allocated education funds as it has not signed an agreement with it on issues including the new education policy.

As per a petition filed in the Madras High Court by V Easwaran, an administrator of the Revival Movement from Coimbatore, "Admissions for 25 per cent poor students in private schools as per the Right to Education Act have not started this year yet. Such admissions should be ordered to start soon."

The case came up for hearing on May 22 before a bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshmi Narayanan. The judges had ordered that "the Central government should submit details of the funds to be allocated to Tamil Nadu for the 25 per cent reserved seats under the Right to Education Act."

When the case came up for hearing again on Friday, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the Central government, said, "Since the Tamil Nadu government has not signed an MoU with the Centre regarding issues including the new education policy, the Centre's share for the admission of poor students in private schools under the 25 per cent reservation has not been allocated. While other states across the country have signed the agreement, only the Tamil Nadu government has not signed it."

Additional Chief Advocate Ravindran of the Tamil Nadu government said, "The fact that we will not provide funds if we do not sign the agreement shows the 'big brother' attitude of the Central government." Following this, the judges, who adjourned the judgment in the case without specifying a date, also ordered, "The Tamil Nadu government should submit details of the decisions taken in the meeting to be held on May 28 regarding the commencement of admission of students under the 25 per cent reservation to the court."