TN Govt Move To Replace Rupee Symbol Signals Dangerous Mindset, Promotes Secessionist Sentiments: FM

New Delhi: The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government move to replace the rupee symbol signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Launching a scathing attack on DMK, she said the party should have protested when the rupee symbol was adopted by the UPA in 2010. DMK was part of the ruling UPA alliance at the Centre.

"Ironically, rupee symbol was designed by D Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N. Dharmalingam. By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth," she said.

The attack comes on the day when the DMK government has reportedly removed the official Rupee symbol ‘₹’ from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 documents, which will be presented on Friday.

The logo for the budget, released by the government on Thursday, carried 'ru, ' the first letter of the Tamil word 'Rubaai, ' which denotes the Indian currency in the vernacular language. The logo also had the caption "everything for all," indicating what the ruling DMK claims is its inclusive governance model.