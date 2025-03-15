ETV Bharat / state

TN Govt Announces Spl Package For Paddy Growers, International Exposure Visit For Farmers

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government will implement a special package to increase the paddy area and food grain production during Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari seasons, in 29 non-Cauvery Delta districts at an outlay of Rs 102 crore, state Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerslvam informed the Assembly on Saturday.

The package includes a subsidy for machine planting and quality-certified seeds to farmers. A similar package will be provided to farmers in the Delta districts to increase the area and food grain production during Kuruvai and a sum of Rs 58 crore will be allocated for the purpose, he said.

Paddy is cultivated on an area of 18 lakh acres in the Cauvery delta districts and 34 lakh acres in non-delta districts in the state.

Making a slew of announcements while presenting the Agriculture Budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly, the fifth after the DMK stormed to power in 2021, Panneerselvam said the government would arrange an international exposure visit for farmers to help them adopt modern technologies to increase production and productivity in paddy crop.

"To help farmers learn the latest technologies and implement the same in their fields, 100 progressive farmers will be taken for an exposure visit to Japan, China and Vietnam for which Rs 2 crore will be allocated," the Minister said.

The government would unveil the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy to promote the growing of valuable trees such as Sandal, Red Sanders, Mahogany and Rosewood and to simplify the procedures related to registration, felling, transportation and marketing of timber and to achieve a greener Tamil Nadu.

"Trees improve crop productivity by aiding in rainfall and enhance soil health by shedding biomass. Therefore, agroforestry is encouraged to provide additional income to farmers through the cultivation of high-value trees," Panneerselvam said in his Budget speech that lasted for a little over one-and-a-half hours.