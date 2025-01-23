ETV Bharat / state

TN Governor Approves Bill To Enhance Strict Punishment For Crimes Against Women, Children

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday passed an amendment bill that has been sent for the President's assent to provide maximum punishment for crimes against women and children.

On the sixth day of the first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly of 2025, Chief Minister M K Stalin brought a strict amendment to prevent crimes against women and children. The resolution was passed unanimously based on a voice vote. The bill was introduced to amend the Union laws of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagari Suraksha to ensure the safety of women and children.

Stalin said that his government has been taking steps to ensure the safety of women and control crimes of sexual violence against women, adding that the charge sheets have been filed within 60 days in 86 per cent of cases of crimes against women.