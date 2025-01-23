TN Governor Approves Bill To Enhance Strict Punishment For Crimes Against Women, Children

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday passed an amendment bill that has been sent for the President's assent to provide maximum punishment for crimes against women and children.
On the sixth day of the first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly of 2025, Chief Minister M K Stalin brought a strict amendment to prevent crimes against women and children. The resolution was passed unanimously based on a voice vote. The bill was introduced to amend the Union laws of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagari Suraksha to ensure the safety of women and children.
Stalin said that his government has been taking steps to ensure the safety of women and control crimes of sexual violence against women, adding that the charge sheets have been filed within 60 days in 86 per cent of cases of crimes against women.
An amendment to the law that imposes the death penalty for sexual assault on girls and five years in prison for stalking women has been passed and sent for the governor's assent.
Details of the amended bill:
- Section - 64 (1) - In the case of sexual assault, the punishment shall be rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than 14 years. If the imprisonment of the offender is extended to life, he shall spend the time in prison until he dies naturally. It has also been amended that no bail shall be granted in this case.
- Section 65 (2) - Any offender who commits sexual assault on a girl below the age of 12 years shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for life. In addition, a fine for a term and the death penalty may be imposed.
- Section 70 (2) - Any offence of gang rape of a woman below the age of 18 years shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine for a term and the death penalty.
- Section 71 - In case of repeated sexual offences, the death penalty or life imprisonment shall be imposed.
- Section 72 (1) - Disclosure of the identity of the victim in a sexual incident shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years and may extend to five years at a time.
- Section 77 - Obsession with sexual intent shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or may extend to five years.