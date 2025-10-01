TN Files Review Plea In SC Against Verdict Mandating TET For In Service Teachers
The plea has been filed by advocate Sabarish Subramanian and settled by senior advocate P Wilson.
New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court with a review petition challenging the September 1, 2025, judgment, which made it mandatory for all in-service teachers to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).
The plea has been filed by advocate Sabarish Subramanian and settled by senior advocate P Wilson. The plea contended that if the directions are implemented, the entire school system faces the imminent prospect of collapse, with mass disqualification of teachers and denial of classroom instruction to millions of children. The plea stressed that this creates a direct conflict with Article 21A of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to education.
The state government contended that it alone employed 4,49,850 teachers in government and aided schools, of whom 3,90,458 are not TET-qualified.
The plea emphasized that the balance between ensuring quality of education and safeguarding the right to education must be maintained by prospective measures, not by retroactive exclusion of nearly the entire teaching force.
The plea contended that if the judgment is implemented, the hardship to be caused is not confined to the teaching community.
The apex court had said that those teachers who have less than five years’ service left, as on the date, may continue in service till they attain the age of superannuation without qualifying for the TET.
"However, if any such teacher (having less than five years’ service left) aspires for promotion, he will not be considered eligible without having qualified the TET," said the apex court, in its judgment on September 1.
On September 1, the Supreme Court had expressed its doubt over the correctness of the 2014, five-judge constitution bench judgment in Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust, which exempted minority educational institutions, whether aided or unaided, falling under clause (1) of Article 30 of the Constitution, from the purview of the entirety of the Right to Education Act.
The bench said the provisions of the RTE Act will have to be complied with by all schools except the schools established and administered by the minority — whether religious or linguistic — till such time the reference was decided by the larger bench.
"We invoke our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and direct that those teachers who have less than five years' service left, as on date, may continue in service till they attain the age of superannuation without qualifying the TET, " the bench said.
The bench, with regard to in-service teachers recruited prior to enactment of the RTE Act and having more than five years to retire on superannuation, said they would be under an obligation to qualify for the TET within two years from the date in order to continue in service.
