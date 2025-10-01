ETV Bharat / state

TN Files Review Plea In SC Against Verdict Mandating TET For In Service Teachers

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court with a review petition challenging the September 1, 2025, judgment, which made it mandatory for all in-service teachers to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

The plea has been filed by advocate Sabarish Subramanian and settled by senior advocate P Wilson. The plea contended that if the directions are implemented, the entire school system faces the imminent prospect of collapse, with mass disqualification of teachers and denial of classroom instruction to millions of children. The plea stressed that this creates a direct conflict with Article 21A of the Constitution, which guarantees the fundamental right to education.

The state government contended that it alone employed 4,49,850 teachers in government and aided schools, of whom 3,90,458 are not TET-qualified.

The plea emphasized that the balance between ensuring quality of education and safeguarding the right to education must be maintained by prospective measures, not by retroactive exclusion of nearly the entire teaching force.

The plea contended that if the judgment is implemented, the hardship to be caused is not confined to the teaching community.

The apex court had said that those teachers who have less than five years’ service left, as on the date, may continue in service till they attain the age of superannuation without qualifying for the TET.