TN Engineering Admissions 2025: Counselling From July 7 To August 26

Chennai: Counselling for admissions to engineering degree courses in the academic year 2025-26 is to be held from July 7 to August 26. Anna University has given permission to admit students to 2,52,467 seats in 417 colleges in BE and B Tech engineering courses in the academic year 2025-26. Of these, it has been announced that student admissions will be held through a single window (counselling) system through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Board.

Moreover, online counselling will be held for students who have studied in government schools, such as the differently abled, sportspersons and ex-servicemen, to enrol in engineering courses on July 7 and 8.

'It is better to visit colleges'

Students can choose their desired colleges and register for courses from 10 am to 7 pm on July 7. They will be given provisional quota seats at 7 am on July 8. They must confirm it by 5 pm on the same day. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Board has announced that the final quota orders will be published online at 9 pm on June 8. The Engineering Admissions Board has advised that it is better for students to visit colleges and find out more before enrolling in engineering courses.

Counselling for Special Categories

The counselling for engineering admissions is scheduled to begin on July 7 and continue till August 26. The counselling for special category candidates under the 7.5 per cent reservation for students who studied in government schools will be held on July 7 and 8. In this, 128 students from the differently abled category, nine descendants of ex-servicemen and 356 from the sports category have been admitted.

General Counselling

The counselling for special category candidates will be held from July 9 to 11. The general counselling will be held from July 14 to August 19. The supplementary counselling will be held from August 21 to 23. The counselling will conclude on August 26. Students can participate in the counselling on www.tneaonline.org.

Earlier, applications for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions were received from May 7 to June 6, and the rank list was released on June 27.