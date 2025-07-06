TN Engineering Admissions 2025: Counselling From July 7 To August 26

Chennai: Counselling for admissions to engineering degree courses in the academic year 2025-26 is to be held from July 7 to August 26. Anna University has given permission to admit students to 2,52,467 seats in 417 colleges in BE and B Tech engineering courses in the academic year 2025-26. Of these, it has been announced that student admissions will be held through a single window (counselling) system through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Board.
Moreover, online counselling will be held for students who have studied in government schools, such as the differently abled, sportspersons and ex-servicemen, to enrol in engineering courses on July 7 and 8.
'It is better to visit colleges'
Students can choose their desired colleges and register for courses from 10 am to 7 pm on July 7. They will be given provisional quota seats at 7 am on July 8. They must confirm it by 5 pm on the same day. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Board has announced that the final quota orders will be published online at 9 pm on June 8. The Engineering Admissions Board has advised that it is better for students to visit colleges and find out more before enrolling in engineering courses.
Counselling for Special Categories
The counselling for engineering admissions is scheduled to begin on July 7 and continue till August 26. The counselling for special category candidates under the 7.5 per cent reservation for students who studied in government schools will be held on July 7 and 8. In this, 128 students from the differently abled category, nine descendants of ex-servicemen and 356 from the sports category have been admitted.
General Counselling
The counselling for special category candidates will be held from July 9 to 11. The general counselling will be held from July 14 to August 19. The supplementary counselling will be held from August 21 to 23. The counselling will conclude on August 26. Students can participate in the counselling on www.tneaonline.org.
Earlier, applications for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions were received from May 7 to June 6, and the rank list was released on June 27.
For the academic year 2025–26, 2,52,467 seats were sanctioned across 417 colleges approved by Anna University in BE, BTech, and BArch courses. Of these, 1,90,166 seats have been allotted for admission through the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Board (counselling).
No Permission For 17 Colleges
Engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu require annual affiliation approval from Anna University to offer BE, BTech, BArch, and Master’s degree programmes. In this context, the Arappor Movement has accused some Anna University-affiliated engineering colleges of submitting fake faculty details for the 2024–25 academic year. Following these allegations, an investigation by Anna University confirmed that fake teacher records had been submitted, and action has been approved by the Syndicate Committee.
Anna University had sent a notice
In this backdrop, Anna University has requested information, including bank accounts and personal details of teachers from educational institutions applying for admission to students in the 2025-26 academic year. In addition, a video recording was made when the infrastructure facilities of the colleges were inspected.
Notices were issued to colleges lacking adequate infrastructure and faculty, seeking an explanation. Based on their response, colleges that addressed the deficiencies pointed out by Anna University have been allowed to admit students.
Meanwhile, shocking news has now emerged that Anna University has suspended admission of first-year students to 17 engineering colleges this year due to a lack of adequate infrastructure.
