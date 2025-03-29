TN Cop Murder Case: Accused Ganja Peddler Dies After Sustaining Injuries In 'Police Firing'

Theni: The killing of a policeman at Sindhupatti in Madurai district created an uproar in Tamil Nadu. The cop identified as Muthukumaran was allegedly stoned to death by Ponvannan, a known ganja peddler, after a heated argument between them at a liquor outlet. Later, the accused in the cop killing case allegedly succumbed to injuries he received in police firing at Cumbummettu, according to an IANS report.

According to information, after the cop murder, the police formed a special team in various parts of the Theni district to search for the accused Ponvannan. During this time, the police have stepped up their efforts after receiving information that the accused Ponvannan is planning to flee to Kerala via the national highway leading from Cumbum town in Theni district to Cumbummettu.

It is said that upon seeing the police, the accused tried to escape near a private school at Cumbummettu. Following this, the police shot him. The accused Ponvannan was seriously injured in the police firing. Ponvannan, who was seriously injured in the attack, was admitted to the Cumbum Government Hospital by the police. Later, he allegedly succumbed to injuries.

The opposition parties raised this issue in the Legislative Assembly yesterday. Opposition Leader Edappadi Palaniswami alleged that there is no security for the police in Tamil Nadu. He also brought a special attention motion to discuss this issue. However, the Speaker refused to allow it for discussion, saying that proper permission had not been obtained. Due to this, all AIADMK members were suspended for a day yesterday following the uproar. (with agency inputs)