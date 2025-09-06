TN Congress MP Senthil Moves Court Against BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy For Dragging His Name In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
Reddy had accused Senthil of being the mastermind of the mass burial allegations against the Dharmasthala temple management
Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has filed a criminal defamation case against BJP MLA and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy for dragging his name into the Dharmasthala mass burial case. Senthil, along with his lawyers, filed the case at the 42nd ACM Court in Bengaluru on Saturday.
A fortnight ago, Reddy had accused Senthil of masterminding the mass burial allegations against the Dharmasthala temple management. "Senthil is the mastermind of this entire controversy. He is behind the YouTubers and the complainant in the case who have been carrying out a malicious campaign to tarnish the reputation of Dharmasthala," Reddy had said while demanding SIT, which is probing the case, to interrogate the former IAS officer. Terming Senthil an anti-Hindu Reddy accused the former of planning this campaign against Dharmasthala when he was Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.
Senthil termed the allegations baseless, reckless and politically motivated. "I don't know any accused or Youtuber connected with the case. Also, I met no one. In fact, I didn't even know what the case was all about. It was only after my name was dragged into it, I started studying about the case. Now that I have filed a criminal defamation case, let him come and prove his allegations," Senthil said.
Accusing Reddy of trying to mislead people of the state, Senthil said it is strange that a person who looted the state's natural resources worth hundreds of crores of rupees and brought bad name to Karnataka is making such allegations. "I know people will not believe him," Senthil said.
He said initially he had not taken Reddy's allegations seriously, considering them childish, but when they started building new narratives on a daily basis, he decided to take legal action. "Moreover, I am an MP now, and people of my constituency have voted for me. Keeping silent on the issue would have been a problem from my side. Therefore, in the public interest and also in my own right against defamation, I have filed a case," he said.
When asked why Reddy is making allegations against him, Senthil said he was posted as Ballari Deputy Commissioner on the day Reddy was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the illegal mining case. "I cooperated and coordinated with the CBI, Central Empowered Committee and other agencies. Maybe Reddy is keeping this in mind," Senthil said.
A 2009 batch IAS officer, Senthil, quit the Indian Administrative Service in 2019. While he said it was a personal decision to resign, in a letter circulated later, he said it was unethical for him to continue as a civil servant in the government when what he called the fundamental building blocks of democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner.