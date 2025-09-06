TN Congress MP Senthil Moves Court Against BJP MLA Janardhan Reddy For Dragging His Name In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case

ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has filed a criminal defamation case against BJP MLA and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy for dragging his name into the Dharmasthala mass burial case. Senthil, along with his lawyers, filed the case at the 42nd ACM Court in Bengaluru on Saturday.

A fortnight ago, Reddy had accused Senthil of masterminding the mass burial allegations against the Dharmasthala temple management. "Senthil is the mastermind of this entire controversy. He is behind the YouTubers and the complainant in the case who have been carrying out a malicious campaign to tarnish the reputation of Dharmasthala," Reddy had said while demanding SIT, which is probing the case, to interrogate the former IAS officer. Terming Senthil an anti-Hindu Reddy accused the former of planning this campaign against Dharmasthala when he was Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

Senthil termed the allegations baseless, reckless and politically motivated. "I don't know any accused or Youtuber connected with the case. Also, I met no one. In fact, I didn't even know what the case was all about. It was only after my name was dragged into it, I started studying about the case. Now that I have filed a criminal defamation case, let him come and prove his allegations," Senthil said.

Accusing Reddy of trying to mislead people of the state, Senthil said it is strange that a person who looted the state's natural resources worth hundreds of crores of rupees and brought bad name to Karnataka is making such allegations. "I know people will not believe him," Senthil said.