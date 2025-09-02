TN Congress MP Ends Hunger Strike Seeking Educational Funds

Chennai: Tiruvallur Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the release of the Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Funds to Tamil Nadu, broke his fast on Tuesday following instructions of senior party leaders and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TNPCC) president Selvaperundhagai personally met Senthil at the hospital to inquire about his well-being. Later, he ended the strike by drinking fruit juice in the presence of party members.

Senthil, A former IAS officer, launched the fast-unto-death on Friday at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) office on the Tiruvallur Collectorate premises. As his health condition deteriorated due to the prolonged strike, he was admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital and was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai for further treatment. However, he continued his hunger strike from the hospital.

Despite medical concerns, Senthil declared through social media that he would not end his strike until the Union government released the pending funds. He accused the BJP-led Centre of denying Tamil Nadu its rightful share of Rs 2,152 crore under SSA, which, he said, directly impacts the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers across the state.

According to him, withholding of funds amounts to a violation of constitutional principles and undermines children’s right to equitable education. He further appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to raise their voices democratically and demand that the Prime Minister and Union Education Minister release the funds without political bias or linguistic imposition.

"This struggle is not personal," Senthil said, emphasising that his protest was about safeguarding the state's educational system. On Sunday, Minorities Welfare Minister SM Nasar visited Senthil at the hospital to enquire about his health. Members of the Federation of Secondary Grade Teachers, who had cleared recruitment examinations, also called on him to express solidarity and extend their support to his cause.

The protest has drawn attention at the national level as senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Senthil on Saturday to express solidarity and lauded his efforts. Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha whip B Manickam Tagore appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene, calling the Centre's action an "attack on federalism and democracy." He reiterated that denying states their due financial allocations amounted to punishing them for political reasons.