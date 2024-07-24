CM Stalin Urges EAM Jaishankar to Secure Release of Tamil Nadu Fisherman from Sri Lanka

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote a letter to Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar requesting him to make earnest efforts to secure the expeditious release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan Navy.

"I wish to bring to your attention yet another incident of apprehension of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy. Nine fishermen from Rameswaram and their fishing boats bearing Registration Nos. IND-TN-10-MM-2517 and IND-TN-10-MM-284 were taken into custody on 22.07.2024. I am constrained to point out that during this calendar year up to 22nd July 2024 alone, 250 fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan authorities, the highest since 2014," CM Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister further told Jaishankar that incidents of intimidation and arrests of fishermen, and seizure of their boats and fishing apparatus are continuing unabated. This has made the fishermen's community in the state of Tamil Nadu extremely distressed, he said.

"Therefore, I urge that earnest efforts are initiated through diplomatic channels to ease this situation and I further request you to address this issue comprehensively to secure the expeditious release of 87 fishermen and 175 boats from Sri Lanka," CM Stalin said.