TN CM Stalin Receives Warm Welcome From Tamil Diaspora In London

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a seven-day trip to England and Germany, on Wednesday said he was overwhelmed by the love and affection of the Tamil diaspora in England.

In a social media post on X, Stalin, who landed in London, wrote, "Setting foot in #England, I was embraced with warmth and affection, a welcome that carried the fragrance of home across distant shores."

Tamilans in England had gathered outside the airport to welcome Stalin with bouquets and clicked selfies with him.

During his visit to Germany on August 31, Stalin received a similar welcome from the Tamil diaspora there. Later, He participated in the German-Tamilan ​meeting held in Cologne and delivered a special speech.

Furthermore, MoUs were signed between Tamil Nadu and Germany to attract investments worth Rs. 3,201 crore. Deals were also signed with 26 companies at the Investors' Conference to employ 15,320 people to boost the industrial development of Tamil Nadu and to invest Rs. 7,020 crore.

Stalin invited carmaker BMW to expand its footprint across India through Tamil Nadu, and the company reaffirmed its commitment to business, citing the state's strong EV infrastructure and its overall sales experience in India.

"The European journey that stands as a companion to Tamil Nadu's development voyage! With the love provided by Tamil relations and the encouragement from the investments attracted in Germany, I have arrived in England. I am sharing these journey experiences with my brethren...," he wrote on X.