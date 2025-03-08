ETV Bharat / state

TN CM MK Stalin Flags Off 250 Pink Autos, Announces Women-Centric Welfare Initiatives

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 250 pink autorickshaws here on International Women's Day.

The ceremony was followed by an adventure show by the women's task force at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. In his address the Chief Minister extended his greetings to women who empower not only their homes but also the world.

'Proud to be born in March'

The Chief Minister said he was born on March 1 and March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day. "I take pride and joy in being born in the same month when women's achievements are celebrated. The day belongs to women, who form half of the society. The fundamental goal of the Dravidian movement is to remove caste or gender differences - this is true social justice. Periyar, the founder of the Dravidian movement, dedicated his life to women's liberation. He emphasized that human slavery can only be eradicated when the subjugation of women ends," he said.

'Women were first granted the right to vote during the Justice Party rule'

Stalin said during the rule of the Justice Party, the forerunner of the Dravidian movement, women were granted the right to vote for the first time. "Anna, who followed Periyar’s path, gave legal recognition to self-respect marriages. Karunanidhi, by implementing Periyar's resolution, ensured women's rights to property. He also introduced various schemes for women, including the recruitment of women in the police force, women's self-help groups, and 33% reservation for women in local governance," the Chief Minister said.

Women-centric schemes under Dravidian model government

Stalin said initiatives such as 'Pudhumai Penn' (Modern Woman), 'Vidiyal Payanam' (Journey to Dawn), and the 'Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme' have been launched by the current Dravidian model government. "We have actively involved women’s self-help groups in public welfare programmes such as medical outreach and the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. Gender resource centres have been established to prevent sexual crimes against women and children and to protect their rights," he said.