TN CM MK Stalin Flags Off 250 Pink Autos, Announces Women-Centric Welfare Initiatives

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 250 pink autorickshaws here on International Women's Day.
The ceremony was followed by an adventure show by the women's task force at the Nehru Indoor Stadium. In his address the Chief Minister extended his greetings to women who empower not only their homes but also the world.
'Proud to be born in March'
The Chief Minister said he was born on March 1 and March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day. "I take pride and joy in being born in the same month when women's achievements are celebrated. The day belongs to women, who form half of the society. The fundamental goal of the Dravidian movement is to remove caste or gender differences - this is true social justice. Periyar, the founder of the Dravidian movement, dedicated his life to women's liberation. He emphasized that human slavery can only be eradicated when the subjugation of women ends," he said.
'Women were first granted the right to vote during the Justice Party rule'
Stalin said during the rule of the Justice Party, the forerunner of the Dravidian movement, women were granted the right to vote for the first time. "Anna, who followed Periyar’s path, gave legal recognition to self-respect marriages. Karunanidhi, by implementing Periyar's resolution, ensured women's rights to property. He also introduced various schemes for women, including the recruitment of women in the police force, women's self-help groups, and 33% reservation for women in local governance," the Chief Minister said.
Women-centric schemes under Dravidian model government
Stalin said initiatives such as 'Pudhumai Penn' (Modern Woman), 'Vidiyal Payanam' (Journey to Dawn), and the 'Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme' have been launched by the current Dravidian model government. "We have actively involved women’s self-help groups in public welfare programmes such as medical outreach and the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. Gender resource centres have been established to prevent sexual crimes against women and children and to protect their rights," he said.
Thozhi Hostels to be bult for Rs 72 crore
The Chief Minister The 'Thozhi Hostel Scheme', introduced by the Tamil Nadu government for safe accommodation of working women, has received positive response. New hostels with 700 beds will be set up in Kanchipuram, Erode, Dharmapuri, Sivagangai, Theni, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, and Karur at a cost of Rs 72 crore. These hostels will have 24-hour security, a biometric access system, purified drinking water, Wi-Fi facilities, and other amenities, he informed.
Pink Autos in Chennai
Stalin said in a bid to ensure women's safety and provide employment opportunities, the Social Welfare and Women's Welfare Department has distributed 250 pink autos among women in Chennai. These autos are equipped with GPS devices linked to police helpline number. Additionally, women holding a women's self-help group identity card can transport their manufactured goods up to 25 kg free of charge in rural and urban buses. They will also receive priority in cooperative loans, a 5% additional discount on Co-optex products, reduced prices on Aavin products, and a 10% discount on service charges at e-service centers. Congratulations to the Women's Self-Help Groups for emerging as successful entrepreneurs, he said.
'When women rise, the state prospers'
The Chief Minister said the motto of his government is- 'When women rise, the state prospers'. "Women have made their mark in every sector. The Women's Day we celebrate today commemorates the struggles of women who fought for education, equal rights, freedom, and employment. The resilience and talent of today’s women were unimaginable 50 years ago," he said.
'The mindset of male dominance must disappear'
The mentality of male dominance must be eradicated from the society, said Stalin. "Women were not born to sacrifice for others; they possess the same rights as men. Everyone should acknowledge this. Women deserve respect, recognition, and protection in all fields, including politics. This is true social progress, and everyone must uphold it," he said, adding seeing the numerous schemes implemented for women under the Dravidian model government, even men have begun asking, 'Are all schemes only for women? Consider us too! "This government has worked to such an extent that men are now raising this question, and we will continue to work for the betterment of all. Women safeguard their families with the Women’s Rights financial assistance, and their progress contributes to the collective growth of society. Women are not born just to fulfill duties; they are born to claim their rights," he said.