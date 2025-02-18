ETV Bharat / state

TN CM Lays Foundation Stone For TIDEL Parks In Madurai, Tiruchi

M K Stalin laid the foundation stones for the construction of two TIDEL Parks in Tiruchirappalli and Madurai.

TN CM Lays Foundation Stone For TIDEL Parks In Madurai, Tiruchi
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (IANS)
By PTI

By PTI

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stones for the construction of two TIDEL Parks in Tiruchirappalli and Madurai, that would ensure combined 12,000 job opportunities.

The CM laid the foundation stone for the TIDEL Parks through video conferencing from here. According to an official release, both the facilities will house IT, ITeS, BPO and Startup companies.

The facility at Tiruchirappalli will come up at an estimated Rs 403 crore at Panjappur over 5.58 lakh sq ft space. The TIDEL Park in Madurai will be established at an estimated Rs 314 crore, over 5.34 lakh sq ft, the release said.

