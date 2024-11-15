ETV Bharat / state

TN CM Launches Second Phase Of Nutrition Scheme For Malnourished Children

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin launched the second phase of the “Uttachathai uruthi sei” at Vaaranavasi Children's Center.

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (IANS)
By PTI

Ariyalur: Buoyed by the success of the nutrition interventional programme for malnourished children and their mothers in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the second phase of the “Uttachathai uruthi sei” for Rs 22 crore at Vaaranavasi Children's Center, in the district on Friday.

Over 76,700 babies up to six months and their mothers who have been identified as malnourished would be covered under the second phase of the programme that was initially launched at Doddabetta Panchayat, Nilgiris district, on May 21, 2022.

The phase I of the initiative led to 77.3 per cent of the beneficiaries showing improvement. The malnourished children were screened and identified by the Anganwadi workers. The nutrition of the children could be ensured only when the health of the lactating mothers is improved through nutrition, a release here said.

The CM distributed nutritional boxes containing ghee, dates, nutritional flour, iron tonic, cotton towel, plastic bucket and cup to the mothers on the occasion. The programme was simultaneously launched in all districts by the respective state Ministers.

