TN CM Launches New Classrooms, Labs For Govt Schools

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated 754 new classroom buildings built for Rs 171.16 crore in 141 government schools spread across 29 districts in the state. The projects, which also include 17 lab buildings for the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and hostel buildings at Netaji Subash Chandrabose Avishya Vidyalaya were inaugurated from the Secretariat here.

The projects were established by the school education department. The chief minister handed over appointment orders to 49 people, including 43 junior assistants and 6 typists on compassionate grounds on the occasion. As a token gesture, he gave away the orders to five persons.

He also handed over appointment letters to the 246 candidates selected through the Combined Engineering Service Examination of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. At an event held at the Secretariat, Stalin gave away the Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award for the year 2024 to Tamil scholar and retired Prof M Sevarasan.