TN CM Inaugurates New Buildings, Hostels For Govt Model School To Train Students For Entrance Tests

Tiruchirappalli: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated new buildings and hostels established at a cost of Rs 57.47 crore for the Government Model School at Thuvakudi in the district on Thursday.

The school, constructed on the premises of the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), would train government school students to crack national-level entrance tests such as JEE, NEET, CUET, CLAT, and NIFT and secure admissions in premier higher education institutions. It is equipped with classrooms, staff rooms, a library, a multipurpose hall, laboratories, a playground, an auditorium, and other amenities. Separate hostels to accommodate 440 boys and an equal number of girls have also been constructed.

The Chief Minister unveiled a statue of Tamil savant Thiruvalluvar installed on the school premises, on the occasion. "I had said that the model schools that I visited during my trip to New Delhi in 2022 would be established in Tamil Nadu. And we created 38 model schools - one per district - in the state," Stalin said.

Accordingly, he created permanent infrastructure and opened the first building in Thuvakudi in Tiruchirappalli district, the Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X. "These model schools have come up in such a manner that they have turned heads even in Delhi," he said and added that about 977 students who have been trained from these schools were now pursuing higher education in the country's premier institutions and the institutes abroad.

"We will strive to increase this number," Stalin said and lauded the school education department and Minister holding this portfolio Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, for making government schools a symbol of pride.