TN CM Inaugurates Infrastructure For Rural Development Dept

TN CM M K Stalin inaugurated infrastructure for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department on Tuesday.

File photo TN CM M K Stalin (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 36 minutes ago

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin virtually inaugurated infrastructure for the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, established with an outlay of Rs 64.53 crore, from the Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The office buildings were constructed in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupur and Villupuram districts.

State Ministers I Periyasamy, K Ponmudi and C V Ganesan and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and officials participated.

