'I Am Neither President Nor Prime Minister': TN CM Declines To Comment On Chances Of Governor Ravi Continuing In Office

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday declined to comment on the possibility of the Union government extending the term of office of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi since his five-year term is set to expire.

Speaking to reporters here, Stalin, when asked on claims that Ravi has chances to continue in office, he said: "I am neither the President nor the Prime Minister." Ravi, who assumed office as Nagaland Governor on August 1, 2019 was transferred to Tamil Nadu in 2021. He took over as 26th Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 18, 2021.

According to the Constitution, a Governor holds office at the pleasure of the President. Subject to such provisions, a Governor shall hold office for a term of five years from the date on which he assumes office.

On the Wayanad landslides, Stalin said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told him (on July 30) that the damage in Wayanad has been extensive and it could not be assessed so far. The Tamil Nadu government has despatched a medical team led by two IAS officials to assist Kerala, he added.

Following Stalin's announcement of Rs 5 crore to Kerala to support it in the wake of landslides, Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works, E V Velu on July 31 called on Vijayan at the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and handed over the state government's cheque for Rs 5 crore.