ETV Bharat / state

TN BJP Chief Nainar Declines To Commit On Bringing Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran Back To NDA Fold

Salem: Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Sunday and declined to commit on the scope for bringing back former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the AMMK into the NDA fold.

The TN BJP president described the meeting with the AIADMK chief as a "courtesy visit," and ruled out discussing politics with him.

Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran, asked about PMK's founder leader S Ramadoss's camp reportedly seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid allegations of BJP interfering in the intra-party issues of political parties, he said: "The BJP will not interfere in the internal matters of any political party."

When asked about the scope for taking inside the NDA fold former chief minister Panneerselvam and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by TTV Dhinakaran, the BJP leader said, "you should only ask them as it was them who have quit the alliance." Recently, Panneerselvam and AMMK have snapped ties with the NDA.

On Palaniswami's recent meeting with Amit Shah and related matters, he said political matters were not discussed and reiterated that it was a "courtesy visit." Earlier, Nagenthran took part in a marathon event at Omalur here to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.