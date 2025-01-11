TN Assembly Passes Bills To Protect Women, Address Sexual Violence; Mixed Reactions From Opposition

Chennai: Two key amendments aimed at strengthening laws to prevent crimes against women were passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday. The amendments, which introduce provisions like life imprisonment and the death penalty for repeat sexual offenders, were introduced by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The bills, backed by the party leaders, are seen as significant steps towards enhancing the safety of women in the state.

The bills were presented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after a series of discussions during the session, which began on January 6. The amendments focus on tightening penalties for sexual violence and include provisions to improve law enforcement in cases of crime against women.

Speaking after introducing the bills, Stalin said, "These amendments reflect our government's commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of women. The stringent measures are necessary to deter offenders and send a strong message about the seriousness of such crimes."

This move by the Stalin government has garnered mixed reactions from the leaders. While many leaders supported the move, some also raised concerns about its broader implications. Velmurugan from the Tamil Nadu Vazhuvrimai Katchi expressed support for the strict penalties.

"I welcome this law as it is necessary today. Severe punishments like life imprisonment will create fear among potential offenders and help reduce crime rates. However, the government must ensure there are enough police officers to enforce these laws effectively," he said.

Nagai Mali of the Marxist Communist Party also backed the legislation but called for careful consideration of the death penalty clause. He said, "I support the resolution brought by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (MK Stalin). There should be no political interference in this. Police officers should take up the complaint quickly. But there is a growing global movement against the death penalty and the state government must reconsider this aspect," he said.

Eswaran from the Kongunadu Makkal National Party welcomed the bill, urging swift implementation to protect women. However, G L Mani of the Patali Makkal Katchi raised concerns about the potential misuse of the law. "We must ensure that innocent people are not wrongly punished in cases of false accusations," he said.