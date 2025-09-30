ETV Bharat / state

Steel Arch Collapse At Tamil Nadu's Ennore Thermal Power Site Kills Nine Workers, PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation addresses the media. ( ANI )

Chennai: Nine workers were killed and several believed injured after a steel arch collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Giving details, Dr J Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), said these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas.

"There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters.

The preliminary reports indicate that one worker suffered serious injuries. The injured individuals were taken to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai.