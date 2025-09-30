Steel Arch Collapse At Tamil Nadu's Ennore Thermal Power Site Kills Nine Workers, PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia
Chennai: Nine workers were killed and several believed injured after a steel arch collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.
Giving details, Dr J Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), said these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas.
"There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters.
The preliminary reports indicate that one worker suffered serious injuries. The injured individuals were taken to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai.
According to police officials, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities are conducting a further probe into the matter.
"More than 10 others were seriously hurt in the collapse incident. The victims have been rushed to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident," said Avadi Police Commissionerate.
Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next…
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the deceased, and Rs. 50000 for the injured, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. "Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM", posted PMOIndia on X. (With agency inputs)
