Mimi Chakraborty Resigns as TMC MP, Submits Resignation to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC's Mimi Chakraborty Expresses Desire to Quit as MP, Says 'Politics Not My Cup of Tea'

Mimi Chakraborty, a first-time MP from Jadavpur said politics is 'not her cup of tea' and that is why she had submitted her resignation on February 13.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Mimi Chakraborty, a well-known Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, met with party president Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. She stated that she wanted to step down from Parliament, saying, "Politics is not my cup of tea."

As per sources, she was unhappy with local party leadership in her constituency. She said, "You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone. Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not."

First-time Jadavpur MP Chakraborty headed to the West Bengal assembly in the afternoon to meet the Chief Minister Banerjee. "I met our party supremo today. On February 13, I had handed in my resignation to her. I've realised after all these years that politics is not my thing." she added.

When asked why she submitted her resignation to Banerjee rather than the Speaker of the Lok Sabha as per rules, Chakraborty replied, "I will submit it to the Speaker as soon as I receive approval from the TMC." The announcement comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Mimi told the media that although she had several dreams for Jadavpur, there were multiple obstacles in her way.

"It is very easy to shame someone who enters politics from the film industry by claiming that they are not skilled or do not work. I'm not knowledgeable about the specifics of politics. I think it might not have gone down well with a lot of people when I reached out to people of my area," she said.

She said that she wouldn't deny when asked if the local leadership was impeding her ability in decision-making. She asserted that she would not compromise on her mental health.

"I won't be where I'm not happy," she added.

