TMC's Kunal Ghosh, BJP's Mithun Chakraborty File Defamation Suits Against Each Other

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh Thursday said he has learnt that actor-turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has filed a civil defamation suit against him before the Calcutta High Court.

Ghosh said he has also filed a criminal defamation against Chakraborty before the Bankshall Court here alleging defamatory remarks made against him by the actor. Stating that he is yet to receive a notice from Chakraborty's lawyer, the TMC leader said that he is eagerly awaiting to fight the suit in court when it comes up for hearing.

Ghosh said that he has learnt from sources that a civil defamation suit has been filed against him by Chakraborty before the high court for alleged comments made by the TMC leader.

Chakraborty had earlier sent a legal notice to Ghosh, to which the TMC leader's lawyer Ayan Chakraborty said that he had already sent a reply. Ghosh said that he would pray before the high court, when Chakraborty's suit comes up, for a CBI investigation into the allegations he had made against the actor.

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty was accused of abandoning the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and siding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once said she had made Mithun Chakraborty the Rajya Sabha MP of TMC but he ditched TMC switching sides. Banerjee had also termed Chakraborty as 'another big traitor of Bengal'. He went to RSS and bowed down just to save his son, Banerjee had said then.