ETV Bharat / state

TMC Worker Shot Dead In Bengal's Malda, Two Other Party Men Injured

Malda: Less than a fortnight after the killing of Trinamool Congress councillor Dulal Sarkar, fresh violence erupted in West Bengal's Malda district as another TMC worker was shot dead and two others, including a local committee president, were critically injured in a gun attack on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Kaliaganj area under the Kaliachak police station limits when TMC local committee president Bakul Sheikh and other party workers were attending a programme on the inauguration of a road. Eyewitnesses said that four to five assailants arrived at the scene and fired indiscriminately at Bakul Sheikh and his associates.

Ataul Haque alias Hasu Sheikh, a TMC worker, succumbed to his injuries at the spot, while Bakul Sheikh and former panchayat chief Esaruddin Sheikh suffered critical injuries. "We are questioning witnesses and others. No arrests have been made in the case so far,” a police officer said.

One of the party workers was pronounced dead at Malda Medical College and Hospital, while the other two are under treatment there. Their condition is critical, the officer stated. According to police sources, the preliminary investigation suggests that the attack might be linked to factionalism within the party.

However, senior TMC leaders, including English Bazar Municipality Chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, claimed that external forces, including Bangladeshi infiltrators, could be behind the attack.