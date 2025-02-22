TMC Worker Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum

Kolkata: A TMC worker was allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Sheikh Niamul, who was on his motorcycle, was stopped near the bus stop at Kankratala on Friday night by some men, and then thrashed with rods and stones, they said.

An injured Niamul was rushed to the Siuri Sadar Hospital, and then sent to a private hospital but died on the way, they added. His brother Enamul Sheikh, who is also a TMC worker, alleged Niamul was killed by the rival faction of the party "which had worked for the BJP in last Lok Sabha elections".

The district TMC, however, refuted the claim and alleged that Niamul was killed by BJP members to unleash terror ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. Rejecting the allegation, the BJP claimed the murder showed the law and order situation of the state.

Police said they were yet to identify those behind the murder. A case was lodged and an investigation is underway, they said.